Cresco duo sentenced for drugs

Steven Nesbitt (left) and Brittany Balk Steven Nesbitt (left) and Brittany Balk

Arrested with meth after January traffic stop.

Posted: Jul 27, 2019 12:33 PM
Updated: Jul 27, 2019 12:38 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CRESCO, Iowa – A Howard County duo have been sentenced for drug crimes.

Steven Daniel Nesbitt, 26 of Cresco, and Brittany Marie Balk, 29 of Cresco, were pulled over on January 4 in Cresco for a defective muffler. Law enforcement says a search of the vehicle turned up over seven grams of methamphetamine and some prescription pills.

Nesbit pleaded guilty to possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of a prescription drug without a prescription, and failure to use a drug tax stamp. He’s been sentenced to two to five years of supervised probation and up to one year in a residential treatment facility.

Balk entered a guilty plea to possession of meth-2nd offense. She’s been given one to two years of supervised probation.

