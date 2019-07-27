Cresco duo sentenced for drugs

CRESCO, Iowa – A Howard County duo have been sentenced for drug crimes.
Steven Daniel Nesbitt, 26 of Cresco, and Brittany Marie Balk, 29 of Cresco, were pulled over on January 4 in Cresco for a defective muffler. Law enforcement says a search of the vehicle turned up over seven grams of methamphetamine and some prescription pills.
Nesbit pleaded guilty to possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of a prescription drug without a prescription, and failure to use a drug tax stamp. He’s been sentenced to two to five years of supervised probation and up to one year in a residential treatment facility.
Balk entered a guilty plea to possession of meth-2nd offense. She’s been given one to two years of supervised probation.
