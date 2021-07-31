Cresco celebrates 100 years of wrestling

CRESCO, Iowa - A north Iowa town is celebrating one hundred years of high school wrestling on Saturday.

The day started off with a golf match.

The town of Cresco welcomed back those associated with the wrestling program to celebrate and reminisce.

After hitting the links, everyone was welcomed to the Expo Center for a banquet.

Records were talked about and coaches from the history books will chime in with their memories.

The keynote speaker is a very well-known name in wrestling - Jim Gibbons.

The assistant coach for the high school wrestling team, Hunter Slifka, says the team hopes to keep adding to the record books.

"The highest placing last year being state runner-up. Just put another check mark on Cresco's history. All the people who have come through - the number of conference championships, state medals, state championships. I mean, it's a pretty impressive feat," says Hunter.

All of the money raised at the events on Saturday will go towards new wrestling mats for the program.