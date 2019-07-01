Clear
Cresco family cleaning up property after a Sunday storm rips through the area

"It was super scary," says one resident.

Posted: Jul 1, 2019 7:04 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

CRESCO, Iowa - Storms blew through our area on Sunday afternoon, leaving some people with storm damage to their yards, homes, and other buildings.

Addie Sadler was home alone when the storm came through the Iowa Minnesota border near Cresco and Harmony. "I ran down to the basement and just tried to take shelter and be safe but I had no idea what was going on out here. It was super scary," she says.

The storm tore a part of a shed's roofing off and the Sadlers later found it on the other end of their property. There are sticks strewn across the yard. A large branch fell on their children's play house and their trampoline and swingset blew over. The family was without power and water until 11 P.M. Sunday night. "I think that they were just thankful that everything was ok in the house," Addie says about her kids.

