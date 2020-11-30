Credit union makes big donation to Channel One food bank

ROCHESTER, Minn. – First Alliance Credit Union is helping to provide thousands of meals by donating $6,500 to Channel One Regional Food Bank.

“Partnerships are essential to achieving our vision of every community in our region being food secure. Channel One Regional Food Bank expresses sincere gratitude for our generous community partner, First Alliance Credit Union,” says Jessica Sund, Development Director of Channel One Regional Food Bank.

The First Alliance donation will allow Channel One to distribute 26,000 meals to to individuals and families experiencing food insecurity.

“Access to food, housing and education are the foundations for success for any community,” says First Alliance Credit Union’s President/CEO, Michael Rosek. “Helping families who may be struggling with food insecurity is where we believe we can make the greatest impact.”