Credit card thief sentenced in Winneshiek County

DECORAH, Iowa – A northeast Iowa man gets a deferred judgment for identity theft.
Abdihakim Osman, 20 of Postville, was arrested about a week and a half after a woman’s purse and wallet were taken from a car in Calmar on August 5, 2018. Video from an ATM in Ossian showed Osman using the woman’s debit card to withdraw $425.
He pleaded guilty to identity theft and credit card fraud. Osman has been sentenced to two years of probation and if he successfully completes that, this conviction will be removed from his record.
