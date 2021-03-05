Creating an information technology 'ecosystem' in North Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa - With technology playing a more of a role in our everyday lives, it's also shaping the future of employment. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in information technology and computer-related occupations is expected to grow 11% by 2029, and is projected to add over 530,000 new jobs. Now, a group of North Iowa leaders are identifying ways to grow an information technology 'ecosystem' in the area.

Leaders from the public education and business communities, as well as NIACC, gathered for a virtual IT summit to discuss how the region can encourage students to learn necessary skills and pursue careers and grow jobs.

Kingland President Tony Brownlee feels that schools should actively teach and promote coding and similar skills in order to effectively move into the digital economy era.

"As they get older, integrating computers into day to day class versus having a class on computers I think is really, really important. But we need to have computer science teachers in the middle and high schools, and those are hard to find."

Samantha Dahlby is the director of K-12 education at the Cedar Rapids-based non-profit NewBoCo. She strongly emphasizes interweaving these concepts into day to day schooling.

"They see it as something that's integrated into math or science or English. It's very beneficial for those core content areas because students get engaged, they get to do hands on things, get to see how it's connected."

One of the topics that became key during the summit: the need for school curriculum to change and emphasize problem solving.