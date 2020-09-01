Creating an emergency preparedness plan for National Preparedness Month

ROCHESTER, Minn. - In this era of COVID-19 Olmsted County Emergency Management is encouraging us all to update our emergency plans. It’s all to kick-off National Preparedness Month.

Over the next four weeks the department will be providing social media information releases.

This week is about making and emergency preparedness plan. Next week will discuss building a preparedness kit and the following week will cover preparing for disasters. It will all wrap up with how to educate and prepare youth.

Captain Mike Bromberg says it’s the perfect time to get your plan up to date with the COVID-19 pandemic.

He explained, “It's given us a different perspective on how the world works now with the restrictions of COVID and the effects of how it's effected our work and our home life that this is a much different picture now than what it used to be.”

Bromberg also encourages families to walk through their emergency plans to prevent panic if a severe weather event does happen.

He added, “A lot of times we write things down on paper but we don't practice it and if we don't practice it when something happens then we hit the panic button and we don't really remember what the plan was.”

To get involved you can go to Olmsted County Emergency Management’s Facebook page by clicking here.