Creating an Alzheimer's friendly holiday

ROCHESTER, Minn.- More than 5.8 million families are affected by Alzheimer’s Disease, according to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America. But Cristina Murillo with River Bend Assisted Living and Memory Care says there are still plenty of ways to ensure your loved ones who are living with the debilitating disease can still enjoy the holiday season.



She says even something as simple as how you decorate the house could make things easier on your loved one, “We like to decorate our houses with Christmas trees and lots of lights I think that's great. I think it's important to also be aware of how it can affect them. It might be too bright, too stimulating for them so it could show some unwanted behaviors.”

Murillo suggests also keeping your loved one involved in all of the old past times your family is used to, whether it be baking or sing along Christmas songs, it’s important to let them know they’re still part of the family. Because at the end of the day, we’re all hoping for the same things this holiday season. “They're hoping for their family members to come see them, spend some time with them, just sitting down holding their hand just feeling loved and feeling the same holiday spirit we all hope to get this year.”