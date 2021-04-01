Creating a water tower masterpiece

ALBERT LEA, Minnesota - Are you an artist? If so, the City of Albert Lea wants to connect with you.

Art Walk Albert Lea and the Main Street Program are inviting artists to create a wrap around design on the new water tower that is set for construction later this year in downtown, just south of the existing tower. The tower will be 30 ft. taller than the current one, and in contrast to the current tower's shape, will be shaped like a large onion on top of a slender column, a design fairly commonplace in the Midwest.

Holly Karsjens with Art Walk was approached by the City to see what type of artistic design it should have.

"It's an iconic piece of our downtown in our community. If we're straying away from the city logo, I think this is the water tower to do so."

The targeted design must incorporate facets of Albert Lea, like the historic downtown, lake life, fishing, and other things that make the community unique.

"Something that is not quite a vinyl sticker, but something that has more personality to it."

For a complete list of guidelines, including the form to submit your design, click here. Submissions are due by April 30.