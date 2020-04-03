Creating a lifeline for Cerro Gordo County small businesses

KIMT-TV 3 – Some financial relief is on the way for Cerro Gordo County small businesses suffering from the coronavirus shutdown.

The North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corporation is launching a “Small Business Recovery & Continuity Fund” with the cities of Clear Lake and Mason City and Cerro Gordo County. The fun will provide grants of up to $5,000 to small businesses who have experiences significant disruption and loss of revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This assistance will provide our businesses with immediate, short-term cash flow that can be deployed for a variety of uses; including lease/mortgage payments, utilities, payroll, or other costs while they are unable to conduct normal operations,” says Chad Schreck, President & CEO of the North Iowa Corridor.

The city councils in Clear Lake and Mason City and the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors will begin the process of authorizing money for the fund at their meetings the week of April 6. The goal is to raise over $500,000 for the fund.

“Our local businesses are the lifeblood of our community and have always stepped up to support our community’s events and organizations,” says Clear Lake Mayor Nelson Crabb. “This program is one small way we can return the favor and make sure both they and our local economy are able to bounce back from this truly unprecedented time.”

The full program details and application are at www.northiowacorridor.com/RecoveryFund. Pre-applications to verify eligibility will open April 8 with first review of full applications April 17 and continuing weekly until the money is gone. Priority will be given to locally-owned independent businesses under 25 employees.

“As a small business person myself, I know how scary it is to not know if you can make the next mortgage payment or payroll, especially when you can’t keep your doors open or serve your customers or generate revenues through no fault of your own,” says Cerro Gordo Supervisor Tim Latham.

Private businesses or individuals that would like to support local businesses through the effort will also be able to donate to the fund.

“We are excited to partner on this important initiative for local entrepreneurs and small businesses,” says Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel. “This situation is overwhelming for all of us right now, but by working together and supporting one another we will overcome this challenge.”