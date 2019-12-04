Creating a budget will help prevent you from overspending during the holidays

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Now is really the time when people need to get their shopping done because Christmas is in three weeks. Managers at First Alliance Credit Union recommend creating a budget.

Michelle Dodd said typically, Americans will spend backwards - meaning people will buy gifts first then go back and figure out what they spent later. But she said that's not the best way to be sure you're not overspending. Dodd said creating a budget will help you know who you want to buy for, how much you want to spend and also factor in decorations and food costs. However, she said buying gifts goes beyond the price tag. "I think one thing to consider is keep in mind that you can show love and affection with $39 as well as you can $100," explained Dodd.

Shoppers we talked to say they watch for those bargains throughout the year so they aren't too influenced by the advertisements.

At the end of the day though, it's not about the presents you give either. "I tend to try and remember the reason for the season," said Katie Zahasky. "So I kind of keep everything in its own compartment. I try and keep the shopping to a minimum and to try and spend time with friends and family. To me that's really what the spirit of christmas is about."

