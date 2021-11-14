Creating Hope 4 Cambodia fundraiser raises money for children overseas

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The gym at Christ Community Church was busy on Saturday with people showing their support towards children in Cambodia.

Since 2010, Marti Ogren has been holding the Creating Hope 4 Cambodia fundraiser. The craft fair helps Cambodian children stay in school and out of human trafficking.

"We support 150 kids in grades 6 through college. We have kids graduating from college with degrees that are going to be changing the lives of their families and hopefully lifting them out of the poverty that they've known," says Ogren.

According to Ogren, many children in Cambodia quit school after fifth grade and begin to work to support their families. Uneducated children are also preyed upon by sex traffickers.

For four years, the craft fair was at Ogren's house. Ogren eventually moved the fundraiser to Christ Community Church where it's been for eight years. Vendors at Saturday's fair sold merchandise including dolls, jewelry, and soap. Husband and wife duo Cora and Andy Alber were a handful of business owners displaying their products to help Cambodian children.

It's an awesome feeling to get to do something you love and are excited about to have as a business," says Andy Alber. "To be able to give back and make a difference is a cool thing to do both at once."

The vendors will be giving some or even all of their proceeds towards Creating Hope 4 Cambodia. Ogren is hoping to raise over $16,000 this year.