Crashes block I-35 in North Iowa

Both southbound and northbound lanes affected.

Posted: Jan 22, 2020 9:33 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

HANLONTOWN, Iowa – The Iowa Department of Transportation says Interstate 35 is blocked in both directions near Hanlontown.

The southbound lanes are blocked between Exit 203 and Exit 197 and the northbound lanes are blocked between Exit 203 and Exit 208.

Crashes are responsible for both closures. No word on when traffic will be fully restored.

