Crash victim rescued from ravine Wednesday

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Over a dozen firefighters were needed to rescue someone after a vehicle plunged down a ravine Wednesday morning.

The Rochester Fire Department says the rollover accident happened around 9:10 am in the area of Highway 63 North and 55th Street NE. In the life-threatening low temperatures, firefighters had to force their way into the vehicle and begin warming efforts with blankets. Hydraulic equipment had to be used to remove the crash victim from the vehicle. The victim was then put in a safety device and a rope pulley system was used to move the person up a steep sixty foot section of the ravine.

After additional care on scene, the crash victim was taken to the hospital by Gold Cross Ambulance.

This rescue involved 16 firefighters, Battalion Chief 3, a Safety Officer, and assistance from the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office.