Crash victim expected to make a full recovery

KIMT News 3- On September 17th, the Kropp family's lives changed forever. Daniel Kropp was struck by another vehicle who failed to stop at a stop sign. Kropp and the other driver were both sent to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

Kropp was air lifted to Regions Hospital in Saint Paul where he was taken into the burn unit. While suffering from severe burns, his family supported him the whole way.

A friend of Daniels set up a GoFundMe which as of Friday has raised over $9,500.

Kropp served two tours overseas during 13 years in the National Guard where he never failed to challenge himself, and after retiring from the National Guard, he decided his time serving wasn't done. Kropp's mother says he's never been one to turn down a challenge. "He just said I want to be a trooper. A state trooper. That's been my dream and just talking to one person at the college, he's told me that he's trooper material."

While the experience was never easy, the Kropp family says they never doubted Daniel's strength and knew he'd pull through. "We all knew with what the doctors were telling us that he was going to be fine and we know from past experience that Danny is the strongest one in the family he has always had the most determination and strength so we knew he was going to be okay we knew it was going to be a long road but he has been so positive through all of this."

Kropp is expected to make a full recovery, and the whole Kropp family wishes their best to the other family involved.