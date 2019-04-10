OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – A multi-vehicle accident involving two semis temporarily closed Interstate 90 east of Rochester Wednesday.
It happened just before 1 pm. The Rochester Fire Department says it arrived at the scene of the crash to find one person trapped inside their vehicle with non-life threatening injuries. Eastbound I-90 had to be shut down until the person could be freed and the road cleared of debris.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, and Eyota Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.
Related Content
- Crash temporariliy closes I-90 east of Rochester
- Close call for a motorcyclist on I-90
- Crash on icy I-90 in Mower County
- Crash on I-90 in Freeborn County
- Rollover on I-90 in Austin
- Austin man injured in I-90 rollover crash in Freeborn Co.
- Semi accident on I-90 in Olmsted County
- Chatfield semi driver in I-90 collision
- I-35 and I-90 reopened in southern Minnesota
- Rochester Kmart to close
Scroll for more content...