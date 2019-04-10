Crash temporariliy closes I-90 east of Rochester

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – A multi-vehicle accident involving two semis temporarily closed Interstate 90 east of Rochester Wednesday.

It happened just before 1 pm. The Rochester Fire Department says it arrived at the scene of the crash to find one person trapped inside their vehicle with non-life threatening injuries. Eastbound I-90 had to be shut down until the person could be freed and the road cleared of debris.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, and Eyota Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.