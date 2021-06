OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Authorities responded Tuesday morning to a multi-vehicle injury crash on Highway 30 in Olmsted County that resulted in one person being taken from the scene by helicopter.

It happened at County Rd. 1 and Highway 30 SE. just after 8 a.m.

Authorities said two vehicles collided and one person was flown to St. Marys Hospital. There were three people involved in the crash.