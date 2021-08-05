Crash on I-35 north of Ames kills on person

HAMILTON COUNTY, Iowa – One person is dead after an SUV crashed into a tow truck north of Ames.

The Iowa State Patrol says it happened just after 9:30 pm Wednesday on Interstate 35. A northbound tow truck driven by Anthony Nessa, 61 of Webster City, was struck from behind near mile marker 141 by an SUV driven by James Bergert, 58 of Williams.

The State Patrol says Bergert suffered minor injuries but his passenger, Joanna Rizzo, 51 of Williams, suffered life-ending injuries. The State Patrol says Rizzo was not wearing a seat belt.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and Williams EMS assisted at the scene.