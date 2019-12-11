CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - A crash on Interstate-35 in northern Iowa has slowed traffic and a detour is in operation.
Google reported a 5-minute delay in the northbound lane.
Between Exit 194: US 18; IA 122 and Exit 197: County Road B20 (near Clear Lake). The road is blocked due to a crash. A detour is in operation. See map for detour(s).
The Iowa State Patrol said it expects the interstate to be closed until around noon.
For updates on travel, click here.
Related Content
- Detour on I-35 after crash on northbound lane north of Clear Lake
- I-35 ramps to close north of Clear Lake
- UPDATE: 5 people transported, traffic backed up after I-35 crash north of Clear Lake
- UPDATE: Northbound I-35 between Albert Lea and Owatonna is open
- Clear Lake City Council approves land plat for I-35 development
- I-35 north of Ames likely to stay closed until Monday a.m.; Avenue of Saints closed form Nashua to Clear Lake
- Minnesota woman killed in I-35 crash in north Iowa
- Clear Lake 9/11 Ceremony
- The reveal of a development project just off I-35 in Clear Lake could be coming soon
- Trial set in Clear Lake crash
Scroll for more content...