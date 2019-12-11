Detour on I-35 after crash on northbound lane north of Clear Lake

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - A crash on Interstate-35 in northern Iowa has slowed traffic and a detour is in operation.

Google reported a 5-minute delay in the northbound lane.

Between Exit 194: US 18; IA 122 and Exit 197: County Road B20 (near Clear Lake). The road is blocked due to a crash. A detour is in operation. See map for detour(s).

The Iowa State Patrol said it expects the interstate to be closed until around noon.

For updates on travel, click here.