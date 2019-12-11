Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Detour on I-35 after crash on northbound lane north of Clear Lake

A crash on Interstate-35 in northern Iowa has slowed traffic and a detour is in operation.

Posted: Dec 11, 2019 10:48 AM
Updated: Dec 11, 2019 11:04 AM

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - A crash on Interstate-35 in northern Iowa has slowed traffic and a detour is in operation.

Google reported a 5-minute delay in the northbound lane.

Between Exit 194: US 18; IA 122 and Exit 197: County Road B20 (near Clear Lake). The road is blocked due to a crash. A detour is in operation. See map for detour(s).

The Iowa State Patrol said it expects the interstate to be closed until around noon. 

For updates on travel, click here. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 8°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 5° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 3°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 9°
Charles City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 0°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 5° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 4°
Temperatures rebound tonight
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local organizations set goals for 2020

Image

Local family benefits from holiday toy drive

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Keeping an eye on our next snow chance

Image

Hergert headed to the Phillies

Image

RPS moving forward with new school

Image

Tuesday's basketball and hockey highlights

Image

Baking for hospice patients

Image

Man rescued from river speaks

Image

Articles of Impeachment

Community Events