Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Crash in Freeborn County Leaves Two Injured

A crash on the Interstate 35 southbound ramp in Albert Lea leaves two injured.

Posted: Nov 29, 2019 1:55 PM
Updated: Nov 29, 2019 1:56 PM
Posted By: Brianna Sitkowski

ALBERT LEA, Minn.-- A crash on the Interstate 35 southbound ramp in Albert Lea leaves two injured.

A Hyundai SUV driven by, Nichole Carter, of Albert Lea, was headed westbound on County Road 46. A Nissan SUV driven by, Brenna Poock, of Ankeny, was on the ramp from southbound Interstate 35.

Minnesota State Patrol says, The Nissan continued to drive forward from a stop sign, and then the vehicles crashed. 

The incident report says, Carter, the driver of the Hyundai, and the passenger, Marquell Diarre Mason-Crenshaw, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 20°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 26°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 23°
Rochester
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 21°
Another Winter Storm is heading for the Midwest
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Annual Turkey Trot

Image

Menards Black Friday

Image

Fleet Farm shopper

Image

Christmas Decoration Safety

Image

GROUP OF LADIES SHOPPING

Image

Weather Sean 11/29

Image

Salvation Army Dinner

Image

Black Friday Shoppers hit the stores

Image

Sen. Klobuchar campaigns in North Iowa

Image

Thanksgiving leftovers Safety

Community Events