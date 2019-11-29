Crash in Freeborn County Leaves Two Injured

ALBERT LEA, Minn.-- A crash on the Interstate 35 southbound ramp in Albert Lea leaves two injured.
A Hyundai SUV driven by, Nichole Carter, of Albert Lea, was headed westbound on County Road 46. A Nissan SUV driven by, Brenna Poock, of Ankeny, was on the ramp from southbound Interstate 35.
Minnesota State Patrol says, The Nissan continued to drive forward from a stop sign, and then the vehicles crashed.
The incident report says, Carter, the driver of the Hyundai, and the passenger, Marquell Diarre Mason-Crenshaw, suffered non-life threatening injuries.
