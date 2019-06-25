Crash on Highway 52 in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two people were hurt in a rear end collision Tuesday afternoon on Highway 52.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Anna Maria Veitia, 44 of Albert Lea, was southbound around 5:13 pm. As traffic slowed, the Patrol says Veitia tried to stop and swerve out of the way but struck the rear of a car driven by a 16-year-old male.

Veitia and a passenger, Rene Cardero Jr., 18 of Albert Lea, suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to St. Mary’s Hospital. The 16-year-old driver was not hurt. All three were wearing their seat belts.

Rochester police and fire and Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted at the scene. This accident happened near mile marker 52 in Rochester.