Crash in downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Authorities are dealing with a Friday afternoon traffic accident at the intersection of 1st Avenue NW and Civic Center Drive.
The Rochester Fire Department says it a car and a truck collided in the intersection and the driver of the car had to be removed by emergency crews. Both drivers were taken to the hospital for evaluation.
The intersection will remain closed until further notice.
