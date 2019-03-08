Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory - Winter Storm Watch View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Crash in downtown Rochester

At least two-vehicles involved.

Posted: Mar. 8, 2019 4:39 PM
Updated: Mar. 8, 2019 4:46 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Authorities are dealing with a Friday afternoon traffic accident at the intersection of 1st Avenue NW and Civic Center Drive.

The Rochester Fire Department says it a car and a truck collided in the intersection and the driver of the car had to be removed by emergency crews.  Both drivers were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The intersection will remain closed until further notice.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 21°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Rochester
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 22°
Tracking a wintry mixture and heavy snow for the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Jay C. Hormel Nature Center asks for feedback

Image

MnDOT workers celebrated with pizza

Image

Pep rally to celebrate special olympians

Image

Flu season could be fueled by cold winter

Image

Snow mounds to get taller thanks to winter storm

Image

Rochester's Salvation Army Warming Center to stay open

Image

Tracking Rain, Snow, and Ice for the Weekend

Image

Southern MN lung transplant recipient with Cystic Fibrosis gets married on live TV

Image

NIACC advances to regional final

Image

Minnesota section playoff highlights

Community Events