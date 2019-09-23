Clear
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts

Crash during State Patrol traffic stop injures Byron man

Happened Sunday evening in Goodhue County.

Posted: Sep 23, 2019 7:20 AM
Updated: Sep 23, 2019 7:27 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. – A Byron driver is injured after a crash during a traffic stop on Highway 52.

It happened around 8:46 pm Sunday near mile marker 80 in Goodhue County. A Minnesota State Patrol trooper had pulled over Lucus Loyal Beery, 35 of Byron. His vehicle was in the southbound median. The State Patrol says the southbound vehicle driven by Briana Evangeline Stadler, 22 of White Bear Lake, struck the rear of the parked squad car and pushed it into Beery’s vehicle.

Beery and Stadler suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries and were taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for treatment. No word on any injuries to the state trooper.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office and Zumbrota police, fire, and ambulance assisted at the scene.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 56°
Albert Lea
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 55°
Rochester
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 53°
The first day of fall will be a grand one.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vikings activity center one step closer

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

StormTeam 3: Storms could become severe Tuesday night

Image

Electric cars and going green

Image

Weather forecast 9/22

Image

Rochester Public Library closed Monday due to water leak

Image

Two men arrested after noise disturbance in Mason City

Image

38th Annual Women's and Spirituality Conference

Image

Southbound Hwy 63 down to one lane for road project

Image

Weather 9/21

Community Events