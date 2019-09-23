Crash during State Patrol traffic stop injures Byron man

GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. – A Byron driver is injured after a crash during a traffic stop on Highway 52.

It happened around 8:46 pm Sunday near mile marker 80 in Goodhue County. A Minnesota State Patrol trooper had pulled over Lucus Loyal Beery, 35 of Byron. His vehicle was in the southbound median. The State Patrol says the southbound vehicle driven by Briana Evangeline Stadler, 22 of White Bear Lake, struck the rear of the parked squad car and pushed it into Beery’s vehicle.

Beery and Stadler suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries and were taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for treatment. No word on any injuries to the state trooper.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office and Zumbrota police, fire, and ambulance assisted at the scene.