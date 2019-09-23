GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. – A Byron driver is injured after a crash during a traffic stop on Highway 52.
It happened around 8:46 pm Sunday near mile marker 80 in Goodhue County. A Minnesota State Patrol trooper had pulled over Lucus Loyal Beery, 35 of Byron. His vehicle was in the southbound median. The State Patrol says the southbound vehicle driven by Briana Evangeline Stadler, 22 of White Bear Lake, struck the rear of the parked squad car and pushed it into Beery’s vehicle.
Beery and Stadler suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries and were taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for treatment. No word on any injuries to the state trooper.
The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office and Zumbrota police, fire, and ambulance assisted at the scene.
Related Content
- Crash during State Patrol traffic stop injures Byron man
- State Patrol: 1 woman injured in southern Minnesota 2-vehicle crash
- Gopher Road Trip stops in Byron
- State Patrol: Minnesota man injured in motorcycle crash in Mower Co. construction area
- 28 pounds of meth found by Minnesota State Patrol during Freeborn Co. traffic stop
- Three vehicle crash west of Byron
- Byron driver hurt in Goodhue County crash
- House fire in Byron
- Roundabout coming to Byron
- State Patrol: 4 injured in collision at Mower Co. intersection