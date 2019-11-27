Clear
US 65 reopens after crash in Cerro Gordo County

Both lanes blocked about for about 30 minutes.

Posted: Nov 27, 2019 12:07 PM
Updated: Nov 27, 2019 12:39 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa – US 65 has reopened after a crash north of Rockswell.

The Iowa Department of Transportation says the crash happened between County Road B60 and County Road B55 around noon, closing both lanes.  The highway reopened around 12:30 pm.

No details on the crash itself are available.

