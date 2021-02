MASON CITY, Iowa - One person was hospitalized Friday after a two-vehicle collision south of Mason City on Highway 65.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office said a vehicle driven by Louis Broom 29, of Mason City, was southbound when it crossed the center lane and struck a vehicle driven by Amy Wike, 41, of Rockwell.

Broom was taken to MercyOne North Iowa with non-life-threatening injuries.

Wike and a 14-year-old passenger declined transport.

The accident remains under investigation.