Craft Beer Bottle Shop to open in December

While many businesses in the Med-City have experienced shutdowns during the pandemic,

one local business plans to open this holiday season.

It's called Jack's Bottle Shop. Located near Forager Brewery, the new craft beer bottle shop will house special craft beer brands, along with the familiar big name brands.

The inside of the shop is in progress. The face of the building is complete with a mural.

The red ribbon is a tribute to the owner's son, who passed away last November.

With businesses in the area seeing an increase in covid cases, shop owner, Jack Lester, thinks his new store will give a boost to neighboring businesses.

He explains, "We're all very afraid of what winter might bring with covid, this gives me an opportunity to help these businesses out and other local breweries out by getting their beer in this store here, and selling their beer for them.”

An exact date has not been announced but the craft beer shop is targeting a December opening.