Cradle to Career launching in Rochester

It's all in an effort to make sure Rochester's youth are set up for success.

Posted: May. 1, 2019 10:46 PM
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Cradle to Career is a new program kicking off in Olmsted County, with the goal to make a healthy community for all.
It is one large entity made up of multiple different partners, investors, and community members who truly care about the children in the community.
They will all work together and share information, and data to make sure Rochester’s youth will get the help and support they need in order to have a successful future.
For more information on Cradle to Career, click here.

