Cradle 2 Career Receives Funding From State

ROCHESTER, Minn- Rochester’s Cradle 2 Career is receiving half a million dollars from the state of Minnesota to further their mission.

The initiative which is composed of roughly a hundred organizations works together to make sure kids are prepared for school at every level. The community partnership has five shared goals, that every child enters kindergarten ready to succeed, that every child succeeds academically through support in and out of school, that every child completes some form of post-secondary education or training, that every child enters and advances in a meaningful career, that every child contributes positively to the economy and the community.

According to Cradle 2 Career 2018 community report, 30 percent of kids are kindergarten ready.

Jerome Ferson is President with the United Way of Olmsted County Inc a group that is part of the initiative. He says stats like this is the reason why the different organizations have banned together.

“As we work independently towards different objectives our efforts are diluted and they can be enhanced by working closely together, Ferson said. “Cradle 2 Career brings together partners under some common methodology based on accountability as a means of working together around continuous improvement.”

He added the collaboration will give way to permanent change. The groups will do so through data sharing and using the funding to create programs that address needs in the community.

He further explained that they have their work cut out for them and it will take decades for the community to see changes.