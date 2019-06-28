Clear
Flood Warning
Emergency management: Some cattle found safe after being washed away during Olmsted Co. flooding (with video)

Photo and video courtesy Donny Ehlenfeldt/Facebook.

There was a report of 30-40 cows possibly being swept away.

Posted: Jun 28, 2019 10:52 AM

Olmsted County Emergency Management confirmed to KIMT on Friday morning that some of the cows were safe around three miles from where they went missing. Others cows are still unaccounted for.

Authorities said earlier that there was a report of 30-40 cows were missing after around 7 inches of rain fell in the area. At the time, authorities said it was unclear if the cattle were washed away. 

