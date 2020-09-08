Covid-19's effect on youth sports

ROCHESTER, Minnesota -- Sports and the Coronavirus don't mix. In Minnesota, we've seen the postponement of football and volleyball at the high school level.

David Soma is a pediatric sports medicine doctor at the Mayo Clinic. With sports slowly coming back, he's in favor of kids playing as long as it's done in a safe manner.

"I generally am supportive of youth participating in sports if it can be done in low local disease activity, there's no significant underlying health conditions and the sporting environment in which they're playing has done a really nice job in trying to minimize the spread," he said.

Soma says it's up to the child's parents to weight the benefits and risks of playing, but says sports are important for their development.

"Kids benefit from participation from in school and in sports socially, emotionally and physically," he said.

Whether or not it's safe for fans to attend games, Soma says it should only be done at the local level for now.

"If they do decide to attend and allow fans which I can imagine it may be beneficial for those supporting their children or loved ones," he said. "They should really focus again on those safety measures, masking, social distancing and good hand hygene as much as possible."

What happens if someone tests positive for the Virus? He says they should ease that player back slowly once their symptoms are gone.

"That we make sure we do it very carefully, likely recommending that they do not return back into sports for about 10 to 14 days after the onset of their symptoms," he said. "They should be fever free and when we do return them they should return very slowly."