Covid-19 vaccine side effects so far impacting women more than men

ROCHESTER, Minn- As many become eligible for the Coronavirus vaccine, more people are receiving it. People are also experiencing side effects from it as well. According to a recent study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 80 percent of people experiencing side effects from the covid-19 vaccine are women.

Dr. Greg Vanichkachorn is a physician at Mayo Clinic. He is one of the doctors studying this.

"Every day we are learning more and more about the vaccine and how it affects people," said Vanichkachorn.

While he doesn't know why women are impacted more by negative side effects from the vaccine, he tells KIMT News 3 why he believes it's possible.

"Obviously, a man and a woman's body and processes are not the same. There's different chemicals in each of the genders," explained Vanichkachorn. "We believe it's this different chemistry whether it would be hormonal or some other effect like a difference in immune system functioning, that's causing these differences that we're seeing between genders."

Beth Royalty is one of the millions of Americans who received the vaccine and felt side effects from it.

"The first vaccine, I just had a sore arm" said Royalty. The second vaccine, I had a really sore arm. Then about exactly 24 hours of not feeling great, I had a low fever, kind of achy, didn't sleep well."

According to the CDC, common side effects of the shot include pain at injection site, chills, fever, and nausea.