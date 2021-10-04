The last covered bridge in Minnesota

Resting above the Zumbro River in Zumbrota is a covered wooden bridge that is among the last of its kind in Minnesota.

Built in 1869, the bridge stretches over 100 feet, serving as a walkway and bikeway for community members.

The bridge's architecture is based on a popular 19th-century design known as Town Lattice.

The Town Lattice Design weaves and crosses wooden beams throughout a bridge, strengthening support throughout the structure.

Zumbrota Historical Society Curator Alice Lother said the bridge remains because of a local effort in 1930.

"In 1932 it was moved out to the fairgrounds, Goodhue County fairgrounds and then in 1969, it was moved to the park, not over the water, just into the park," Lother said.

The bridge was eventually moved from the park and placed 100 feet from it's original resting place over the Zumbro River.

Covered Bridge Task Force Chair Wayne Radke said the bride endured a minor setback in 2019 when snow collapsed the roof.

Radke said rebuilding efforts required approval from the State Historic Preservation Office, with costs roughly $250,000 dollars.

The roof has since been restored.

Radke encourages visitors to check out a piece of the past.

"If you are sort of more romantically interested, just go through the bridge and spend time reading all of the initials of people who have carved their names. So and so, plus so and so and behind those initials, there are some wonderful stories," Radke said.