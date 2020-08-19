Cousins: 'I believe that my best days on the football field are still ahead of me'

EAGAN, Minn. - Verizon Vikings Training Camp continued on Wednesday for the Minnesota Vikings. Wednesday. Vikings quarterback, Kirk Cousins weighed in on the progress the team has been making so far in the world of COVID-19.

He reports he likes where the team is at so early into camp.

“The rhythm we have of coming into the building, following protocols, getting to meetings, and going to the practice field – it’s really been a pretty repetitive schedule that we’ve gotten the hang of,” Cousins said.

2020 has been a year full of changes and new normals even for the NFL.

Cousins said that Head Coach Mike Zimmer, and Offensive Coordinator Gary Kubiak, continue to remind players that the team who handles these unique circumstances and makes the most progress will come out ahead.

He says the team has taken that to heart.

“Being in camp right now, honestly, it’s more similar to where we would normally be at this time,” he said. “April, May, June, July were really the months to make up ground and I think now we’re finally able to play football and get back to a pretty normal routine.”

Cousins celebrated his 32nd birthday on Wednesday. Entering his third year with the Vikings, he says his best is yet to come.

“I believe that my best days on the football field are still ahead of me,” Cousins said. “I still feel young so all of that gives you a great chance to have success.”

Still, there are elements of his game he hopes to improve upon like his ground game.

“I do have the athleticism to make more plays with my feet than what I’ve done in the past and so that is something I want to get better in doing.”

The Vikings are scheduled to open the season at noon on Sept. 13 versus Green Bay.