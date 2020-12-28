Court victory leaves Rochester rapist still in prison

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Rochester man gets part of his sex crime conviction overturned but will remain in prison.

Corey Lemond Bingham, 37, was arrested in April 2017 and charged with two counts of 1st degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of 5th degree drug possession. Authorities say he got a woman drunk and raped her in February 2017. Bingham pleaded not guilty and was convicted on all charges in December 2019. He was sentenced to 27 years and six months in prison.

Bingham appealed his conviction, arguing there was insufficient evidence to support it.

The Minnesota Court of Appeals has upheld one of Bingham’s convictions for 1st degree criminal sexual conduct and his prison sentence but has vacated the other. In its ruling, the Court says there was enough evidence of Bingham use force to accomplish sexual penetration. But the Court says the second count of 1st degree criminal sexual conduct was for having sex with a physically helpless person cannot be sustained because Minnesota law does not allow someone to be convicted of two crimes for a single offense. The Court says Bingham should have been sentenced only for one count of criminal sexual conduct.