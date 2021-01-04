Clear

Court upholds life sentence for Iowa coach who abused teens

Gregory Stephen
Gregory Stephen

A federal appeals court has upheld a life prison sentence for an influential Iowa youth basketball coach who used his position to sexually exploit more than 400 boys over 20 years.

Posted: Jan 4, 2021 12:26 PM
Posted By: By RYAN J. FOLEY Associated Press

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A federal appeals court upheld a life prison sentence Monday for an influential Iowa youth basketball coach who used his position to sexually exploit more than 400 boys over 20 years.

A panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Gregory Stephen's argument that his 180-year sentence was excessive because he did not kill or physically injure his victims.

Stephen, 45, worked with Iowa’s most promising youth players as a coach of the Iowa Barnstormers, which was sponsored by Adidas and competed nationally. Many of the teenagers he coached earned college scholarships, including to play at universities such as Iowa, Northern Iowa and Wisconsin.

Stephen amassed a digital collection of thousands of sexual images of his players and their friends. He did so by pretending to be a teenage girl and enticing them to provide videos and photos of themselves masturbating — relationships that went on for years in some cases. He secretly recorded others undressing in bathrooms in hotels and his home.

On at least 15 occasions between 1999 and 2018, prosecutors say Stephen molested boys, often as he shared a hotel bed with them during trips to tournaments and professional basketball games.

Stephen pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation and pornography charges but argued his sentence was excessive because his conduct was primarily as a voyeur.

Circuit Judge Raymond Gruender wrote in Monday's opinion that Stephen's argument “grossly downplays the seriousness and magnitude of his offense.” He agreed with U.S. District Judge C.J. Williams, who sentenced Stephen in 2019 to the maximum possible sentence, “that the harm to the children was ‘incalculable and profound’ and radiated to their families."

“Further, the district court acknowledged that Stephen’s use of his position as a youth basketball coach to carry out his offense made it even more sinister,” Gruender wrote.

Stephen is serving his sentence at the federal penitentiary in Tucson, Arizona.

Investigators uncovered his crimes after Stephen's former brother-in-law found a secret recording device while performing remodeling work at Stephen’s home in Monticello and gave it to police.

Investigators raided Stephen's homes and found a hard drive that contained more than 400 file folders, each with the name of a different boy, and thousands of images. A trove of additional pornographic material was waiting to be organized.

The appeals court found that the seizure of the recording device did not violate Stephen's rights. His former brother-in-law was not acting as a “government agent” when he discovered the hidden camera and ultimately gave it to police out of a concern that Stephen was recording boys, the court concluded.

“Not every Good Samaritan is a government agent,” Gruender wrote.

A police chief who accepted the device without a warrant did not commit an illegal search, and the Division of Criminal Investigation did not exceed the scope of a court-authorized search when examining its contents, he added.

Former players are suing the Barnstormers; the Amateur Athletic Union, which sponsored tournaments in which they played; and team sponsor Adidas, alleging they were negligent in supervising Stephen and allowing their abuse. The case is pending in federal court.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 420544

Reported Deaths: 5489
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin873861405
Ramsey37572698
Dakota30764281
Anoka29310332
Washington18762194
Stearns17093173
St. Louis12738212
Scott1118484
Wright1098390
Olmsted945564
Sherburne777857
Carver652534
Clay621278
Rice560057
Kandiyohi541066
Blue Earth509130
Crow Wing455867
Otter Tail426051
Chisago422828
Benton394882
Winona361745
Nobles354046
Douglas353160
Mower335525
Polk321752
Goodhue312048
McLeod310440
Morrison294143
Beltrami291043
Lyon287229
Becker271136
Itasca271040
Isanti267433
Carlton263438
Steele25359
Pine251412
Todd224527
Nicollet210233
Mille Lacs204843
Freeborn203118
Brown203032
Le Sueur197515
Cass194820
Meeker189732
Waseca177915
Roseau161214
Martin158525
Wabasha15212
Hubbard140337
Redwood131826
Renville130839
Chippewa128530
Cottonwood122815
Houston120013
Dodge11864
Wadena113612
Fillmore11211
Rock103810
Watonwan10357
Aitkin103232
Sibley10325
Kanabec93518
Faribault92911
Pennington90814
Yellow Medicine89114
Pipestone88121
Jackson8008
Swift79716
Murray7615
Pope6924
Marshall68013
Stevens6776
Clearwater66214
Lac qui Parle61415
Wilkin5927
Lake56015
Koochiching5539
Lincoln4561
Big Stone4413
Unassigned44159
Norman4138
Mahnomen3977
Grant3947
Kittson34218
Red Lake3114
Traverse2202
Lake of the Woods1541
Cook1060

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 283112

Reported Deaths: 3893
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk41943413
Linn16752249
Scott14293152
Black Hawk12903220
Woodbury12388168
Johnson1127747
Dubuque10719139
Pottawattamie839098
Story807031
Dallas802867
Webster446264
Sioux437044
Cerro Gordo436162
Clinton416055
Marshall404857
Warren387234
Buena Vista374626
Muscatine361175
Des Moines357735
Plymouth337653
Wapello315492
Jasper293054
Lee290625
Marion274149
Jones260348
Henry249427
Carroll240631
Bremer227844
Crawford213422
Benton199838
Boone194615
Washington190328
Jackson178829
Tama176656
Mahaska175835
Dickinson172920
Delaware164532
Kossuth156632
Clay155913
Wright153918
Hamilton149324
Hardin146426
Buchanan146217
Harrison146058
Fayette143619
Clayton141046
Cedar140619
Winneshiek139818
Page138614
Butler129923
Mills129815
Floyd129234
Lyon126625
Cherokee126422
Poweshiek122224
Allamakee119426
Hancock118924
Calhoun11749
Iowa114921
Winnebago110828
Grundy110518
Louisa108324
Cass106439
Mitchell105730
Chickasaw105011
Sac104614
Jefferson104220
Union103519
Emmet102327
Madison9878
Appanoose98436
Humboldt98418
Guthrie96123
Shelby95725
Franklin92217
Palo Alto8238
Keokuk79825
Montgomery77015
Unassigned7620
Howard74317
Pocahontas72912
Ida70129
Clarke6986
Monroe69617
Davis65120
Greene6497
Adair61617
Osceola6168
Lucas5918
Monona55416
Taylor5479
Worth5353
Fremont4735
Van Buren45811
Decatur4314
Wayne38921
Audubon3857
Ringgold3678
Adams2712
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 24°
Mason City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 27°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 29°
Charles City
Few Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 25°
More fog possible for tonight
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Group fitness classes resume today in Minnesota

Image

New Rochester City Council members to take oath of office

Image

Looking at this week's weather

Image

Albert Lea Reopen MN protest

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tracking a Potentially Slick Monday Morning Commute

Image

How plow drivers prepare for snow

Image

Detour gym gave members mini gyms

Image

Aaron's Saturday Night Forecast

${item.thumbnail.title}

Chick-fil-A Tests Mobile Concept in Northwest Rochester

Image

Rochester boards question suggested charter changes

Community Events