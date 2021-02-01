Court upholds Minneapolis cop's conviction in Damond case

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A divided Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday upheld a former Minneapolis police officer’s murder conviction in the 2017 shooting death of an unarmed Australian woman who had dialed 911.

Mohamed Noor is serving 12 1/2 years in the death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, whom he shot once in the stomach when she approached his patrol car in the alley behind her home.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported that Noor challenged his third-degree murder conviction.

The appeals court ruled 2-1 to uphold the conviction, with one judge saying he would have reversed Noor’s murder conviction and sent his case for sentencing on the lesser second-degree manslaughter charge.