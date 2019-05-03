Court rejects effort to block proposed wind farm in NW Iowa

Clear

Posted: May. 3, 2019 10:58 AM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Supreme Court has rejected an effort by local landowners to block a proposed wind farm in northwest Iowa after it won approval from government regulators.

The court's rulings on Friday remove a major obstacle for the 170-turbine wind energy project in Palo Alto County. It also provides more certainty that similar projects will be able to proceed in the future.

Residents filed two lawsuits challenging the plan by Palo Alto Wind Energy and MidAmerican Energy, one against the Iowa Utilities Board and another against the Palo Alto County Board of Supervisors.

The utilities board lawsuit contended board members should have required developers to get a special certificate that requires extensive study of the project's impact. The county lawsuit challenged the supervisors' process for approving the project.

