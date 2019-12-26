Clear

Court records: Iowa woman says she threw son at hospital crib

She says he hit his head on the crib when she threw him and then on the hospital room floor.

A woman who told investigators she threw her baby son at his hospital crib in Sioux City has pleaded not guilty.

Court records say Megan James entered the plea Monday to child endangerment resulting in serious injury.

A court document says James acknowledged to detectives that she'd became frustrated while trying to breastfeed her son two days after he was born on Nov. 15. She says he hit his head on the crib when she threw him and then on the hospital room floor.

The document says he suffered skull fractures.

