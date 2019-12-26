A woman who told investigators she threw her baby son at his hospital crib in Sioux City has pleaded not guilty.
Court records say Megan James entered the plea Monday to child endangerment resulting in serious injury.
A court document says James acknowledged to detectives that she'd became frustrated while trying to breastfeed her son two days after he was born on Nov. 15. She says he hit his head on the crib when she threw him and then on the hospital room floor.
The document says he suffered skull fractures.
Related Content
- Court records: Iowa woman says she threw son at hospital crib
- Records: Iowa dad charged after son takes pot to school
- Officials: Woman, 3 sons escaped Iowa fire that killed husband
- Iowa man dies after house fire; woman and son rescued
- Iowa woman promoted to nation's lone all-male Supreme Court
- Prison for man who threw boy against a wall
- New record attendance for Iowa State Fair
- Iowa youth basketball coach accused of recording players undressing loses court fight
- Iowa woman gets 2 years of probation for infant son's death
- Iowa woman gets 10 years for letting baby son starve to death
Scroll for more content...