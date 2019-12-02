Court of Appeals denies Rochester GameStop robber

ST. PAUL, Minn. – One of the men involved in a violent video game store robbery has lost his appeal.

Ali Joshua Jalil Robida, 21 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to 1st degree assault for the February 2018 robbery of GameStop in Rochester. Authorities say Robida robbed the place with Jacob Meier and that Meier hit a store employee in the head with a hammer, seriously injuring them.

Robida was sentenced to seven years and two months in prison. His appeal argued that his sentence should have been less than that because he played a non-violent role in the crime and showed remorse afterwards.

The Minnesota Court of Appeals has turned down Robida’s request for a reduced sentence, stating his “feeling or remorse after the criminal conduct was completed does not reduce the seriousness of the offense.”

Meier also pleaded guilty to 1st degree assault and was given eight years and two months in prison, with credit for 293 days already served.