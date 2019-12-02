Clear

Court of Appeals denies Rochester GameStop robber

Ali Robida
Ali Robida

Says he does not deserve a reduced sentence after violent crime.

Posted: Dec 2, 2019 8:33 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. PAUL, Minn. – One of the men involved in a violent video game store robbery has lost his appeal.

Ali Joshua Jalil Robida, 21 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to 1st degree assault for the February 2018 robbery of GameStop in Rochester. Authorities say Robida robbed the place with Jacob Meier and that Meier hit a store employee in the head with a hammer, seriously injuring them.

Robida was sentenced to seven years and two months in prison. His appeal argued that his sentence should have been less than that because he played a non-violent role in the crime and showed remorse afterwards.

The Minnesota Court of Appeals has turned down Robida’s request for a reduced sentence, stating his “feeling or remorse after the criminal conduct was completed does not reduce the seriousness of the offense.”

Meier also pleaded guilty to 1st degree assault and was given eight years and two months in prison, with credit for 293 days already served.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 14°
Albert Lea
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 18°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 17°
Rochester
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 8°
Nice week expected
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

assault on jailer

Image

New C-section suite in Austin

Image

Online Shopping risks

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 12/2

Image

Pacelli Catholic School Receives Donation

Image

Family is Homeless After Fire

Image

My Money: Needing a co-signer

Image

Cyber Monday Shopping tips

Image

Protecting your packages from porch pirates

Image

Seans Weather 12/2

Community Events