DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Supreme Court has reduced the compensation a northeast Iowa man received from a jury to a fraction of the verdict awarded him in a lawsuit against an insurance company in a workers’ compensation case.
Even though the court found the American Interstate Insurance Company’s treatment of Toby Thornton “reprehensible” the justices left him with a judgment Friday of $558,000.
For more Iowa news, click here.
Earlier, one jury had awarded him $25 million and another $7 million.
The 42-year-old Thornton was involved in an accident while driving a truck in June 2009 for Clayton County Recycling. He was left paralyzed below the chest.
Related Content
- Court drastically cuts insurer's payment to paralyzed NE Iowa man
- Iowa House panel approves cuts in 'backfill' payments
- NE Iowa man facing sex abuse charge
- NE Iowa man accused of delivering heroin
- Minnesota man arrested after NE Iowa pursuit
- Drug arrest in NE Iowa
- Fugitive from NE Iowa to represent himself in federal court
- Man without valid license arrested for driving a tractor to NE Iowa court hearing
- NE Iowa trail approved over opposition
- 2 injured in NE Iowa rollover crash
Scroll for more content...