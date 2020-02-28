Court drastically cuts insurer's payment to paralyzed NE Iowa man

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Supreme Court has reduced the compensation a northeast Iowa man received from a jury to a fraction of the verdict awarded him in a lawsuit against an insurance company in a workers’ compensation case.

Even though the court found the American Interstate Insurance Company’s treatment of Toby Thornton “reprehensible” the justices left him with a judgment Friday of $558,000.

For more Iowa news, click here.

Earlier, one jury had awarded him $25 million and another $7 million.

The 42-year-old Thornton was involved in an accident while driving a truck in June 2009 for Clayton County Recycling. He was left paralyzed below the chest.