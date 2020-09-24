Court docs shed light on how Mason City man allegedly set off explosions heard around town

MASON CITY, Iowa - A man accused of setting off explosions in Mason City over the past year did so by using gas, a bag and balloons.

According to court documents, Doran Maklenburg, who was arrested Wednesday and is facing three counts of unauthorized possession of an offensive weapon, "filled a bag or balloon with an unknown gas and a fuse. The defendant lit the fuse and released the balloon into the atmosphere which caused a incendiary explosion."

The explosions were heard throughout the city and police received "several complaints."

Court documents list the 1200 block of S. Massachusetts as where the gas was released.

The investigation is still ongoing, police said. He was being held on $15,000 bond.