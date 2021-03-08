Court docs detail chilling information related to SE Minnesota man accused of killing his father

WABASHA COUNTY, Minn. - A man accused of murdering his father in southeastern Minnesota had placed the body in the trunk of a car before it was found, court documents state.

James Riley is being held in the Wabasha County Jail on murder charges in the death of Edward Riley.

Documents state Riley had placed the victim's body in the trunk of a vehicle next to a pail of dirt and a hoe.

James Riley returned to the scene of the crime 2 1/2 hours after the initial call was received. He told investigators that others may have been involved and that "someone had been racing up and down the road."

However, Riley eventually stated his father was "mean" to everyone and eventually told investigators he committed the murder, documents state.

Documents also indicate Riley was upset about finances related to the family farm.

Riley told investigators that he hit his father with a hammer before he stabbed him. He then used a tractor to move the body into the trunk of the vehicle.

That knife was later found in the kitchen sink.

A witness said that earlier this month Riley had broken into his parents' safe and cleared it out. That witness said that in February, Riley took a trip to Arizona and said he met people who knew how to get rid of a body.

Riley is being held in the Wabasha County Jail on $500,000 bond.