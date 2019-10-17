Court docs: Alleged work-place threat leads to 1st-degree harassment charge against Mason City man

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man is facing a first-degree harassment charge after an argument at work where he allegedly threatened a person’s life.
Timothy Piper, 33, was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail late Tuesday night.
According to court documents, the incident occurred in the 1400 block of S. Benjamin Ave. and the victim notified his supervisor at work after the alleged threat.
