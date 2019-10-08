Court docs: Wanted north Iowa man stashed drugs in state patrol squad car after arrest

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - A wanted Cerro Gordo County man is in custody and is facing additional charges for allegedly hiding meth in a state patrol car before allegedly taking drugs into jail.
Lucas Lowman, 37, of Clear Lake, is facing charges of contraband in a correctional facility, possession of a controlled substance (third or subsequent offense), possession of drug paraphernalia and fifth-degree theft.
Authorities said Lowman was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over on Highway 65 Monday at 7:24 p.m.
After telling law enforcement he had no contraband, authorities located a glass pipe with meth residue in it.
“When searching my car, I located a bag of meth from Lucas found in the crack of my front passenger seat,” the criminal complaint stated.
He was also allegedly found with marijuana in his shorts when searched at the jail.
