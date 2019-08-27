Clear
Court docs: Two arrested in Cerro Gordo County burglary scheme

Chad Wolfe (left) and Nicole Cooper (right)

An alleged scheme to burglarize a residence has resulted in felony charges against two Mason City residents.

Posted: Aug 27, 2019 9:01 AM
Updated: Aug 27, 2019 9:59 AM

MASON CITY, Iowa - An alleged scheme to burglarize a residence has resulted in felony charges against two Mason City residents.

Chad Wolfe, 44, and Nicole Cooper, 43, have been charged in Cerro Gordo County after an alleged burglary and theft from a Plymouth residence.

Authorities said Cooper committed felony conspiracy by meeting the victim at a bar, and during that time her friend, Wolfe, burglarized and committed theft at the residence.

Wolfe is accused of entering the residence in the 19000 block of 2790th St. on Aug. 20 by breaking the entry door before stealing items valued at more than $1,500.

Wolfe is facing charges of third-degree burglary, second-degree theft, criminal mischief and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

A search warrant was executed in the 2300 block of 26th St. SW in Mason City and meth was located.

Cooper was also charged with possession of marijuana when the search warrant was executed Monday night.

