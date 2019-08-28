Court docs: Alleged Olmsted Co. drug dealers tracked to Texas and back; 3 held on at least $1M bond

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - The arrest of three alleged drug dealers who are being held on at least $1M bail was weeks in the making as they were tracked from Minnesota to Texas and around the Rochester area.

Joshua Sazo, 22, and Miguel Zamora, 29, were in a car that had 13 pounds of methamphetamine in it that was stopped this week in Olmsted County. Both are charged with first-degree sales of a controlled substance are being held on $1.2M bond.

Court documents detail weeks of investigating the pair and shows the great lengths the two went to throw authorities off their path.

It began in June when an investigator received information that John Netherton was obtaining and distributing “large quantities of methamphetamine to mid-level drug dealers in Rochester.”

Physical and electronic surveillance was then used to try to confirm the information.

Numerous meetings and exchanges took place between Netherton and Zamora and Netherton and Sazo, documents said.

On Aug. 23, a vehicle registered to Sazo was at a gas station in southwest Rochester and it was observed going to I-90 then south on I-35 until it reached Dallas, Texas.

The vehicle was located returning to Minnesota in southern Iowa on I-35 on Aug. 25 and they were tracked until an Olmsted County traffic stop.

When the traffic stop occurred, additional officers were on standby waiting to execute multiple search warrants (1618 Marion Rd. SE and 533 Center St. SE) associated with the three men.

Those search warrants resulted in finding the following:

$11,000 in cash

11 gallon-sized bags containing meth residue

Multiple bags containing meth

34 counterfeit $100 bills

Multiple drug pipes

Packages totaling more than a pound of marijuana

A Sig Sauer 911 firearm

Officers located two men while executing the search warrants.

Jorge Magallon was arrested for active warrants while Eduardo Rebollsos was found with drugs, paraphernalia and the counterfeit money.

In a follow-up interview, Sazo said confirmed he would deliver meth that was put in a cereal box to Netherton’s residence.

“After providing methamphetamine to Netherton, Netherton would give Sazo a box full of money. Zamora would pay Sazo for these exchanges - typically $200 for a delivery,” documents state.

Netherton is being held in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on multiple felony charges. His bond is $1M.