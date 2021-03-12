Court docs: North Iowa woman arrested for driving school van while drunk with kids inside

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - A 44-year-old woman is facing multiple child endangerment charges after she was allegedly drunk while driving a school van with students on board.

Rebecca Spencer, 44, of Forest City, was arrested Friday morning for speeding on B-14 east of Apple Ave. just after 8 a.m.

According to court documents, Spencer was driving a Forest City School District van when she was stopped for speeding (16-20 miles per hour over the speed limit).

She was transporting three minor children to school in the van, documents state, and a trooper detected an odor of alcohol.

She allegedly admitted to drinking the night before and had a blood-alcohol level of .292. A second sample record a BAC of .244.

The Forest City school district issued the following statement on the arrest:

"Today, at approximately 8:30 a.m., Forest City Community District school officials were made aware that an employee, who was transporting children to another educational setting, was stopped by law enforcement and taken into custody on suspicion of Operating While Intoxicated. Those being transported in the vehicle, including the driver, are all safe and no injuries occurred."

"The investigation is pending and The Forest City Community School District is fully cooperating with law enforcement. The conduct alleged in this case is not tolerated. The district thoroughly investigates any report that raises a concern about the conduct of a staff member. The employee will be on administrative leave during this investigation."

"As this is an ongoing investigation, the district will direct further inquiries about the specifics of this case to the Iowa State Patrol."