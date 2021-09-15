Court docs: Murder suspect from Rochester left paper trail of evidence

A Rochester man accused of murder in northwestern Minnesota left a paper trail of evidence, court documents detail.

Idris Abdillahi Haji-Mohamed, 26, is facing a charge of second-degree murder in connection to the shooting death of Abdi Abdi on Friday night in Moorhead.

Authorities said Haji-Mohamed presented an ID at a gas station to purchase cigarettes just prior to the murder and dropped his wallet on the ground while he was running after and shooting the victim.

Documents state Haji-Mohamed followed the victim’s vehicle before he exited and started chasing the victim while shooting a 9mm pistol.

Haji-Mohamed was wearing the same clothing as he was while in the convenience store and continued chasing the victim until the victim was located on the ground. That’s when the suspect fired five more shots at the victim from point-blank range.

Haji-Mohamed was arrested in 2017 in Rochester and was charged with attempted murder.

That case ended in a plea deal where Haji-Mohamed was sentenced to one year in jail.