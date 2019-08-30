MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - Mower County deputy Ryan Chrz is facing four misdemeanor charges after allegedly punching a teen during a January arrest.
Chrz is facing charges of misconduct as a public officer/employee and fifth-degree assault in connection to the alleged Jan. 16 incident.
Chrz responded to the Austin McDonald’s at 11:19 a.m. after a report of an “unruly black male,” according to court documents.
After struggling and kicking in the backseat of the squad car after being placed in detained, Chrz was allegedly kicked in the groin by the juvenile.
Shortly after, Chrz allegedly punched the handcuffed juvenile in the face with a closed fist, documents state.
Chrz claims that he punched the juvenile because he was going to be kicked again.
“The defendant said in this case a punch was the appropriate amount of force, which stopped the juvenile from kicking,” according to court documents.
The juvenile claimed he was sprayed three times with pepper spray and denied kicking or punching the deputy.
The investigation was handled by Rice County.
Related Content
- Court docs: Mower County deputy charged for allegedly punching handcuffed teen
- Video shows Minnesota jailer kneeing, punching handcuffed black man
- Teen injured in Mower County auto accident
- Court docs: Mason City shooting suspect allegedly spit on officer, injured ISP trooper
- Mower County fugitive sentenced
- Court docs: Two arrested in Cerro Gordo County burglary scheme
- Sheriff: 15-year-old allegedly assaults staff at group home, punches deputy
- Man arrested for allegedly punching girlfriend at Rochester bar
- Mower County teen pleads guilty to drug dealing
- Authorities: Woman charged after allegedly punching Cerro Gordo Co. correctional officer in face