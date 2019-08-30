Court docs: Mower County deputy charged for allegedly punching handcuffed teen

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - Mower County deputy Ryan Chrz is facing four misdemeanor charges after allegedly punching a teen during a January arrest.

Chrz is facing charges of misconduct as a public officer/employee and fifth-degree assault in connection to the alleged Jan. 16 incident.

Chrz responded to the Austin McDonald’s at 11:19 a.m. after a report of an “unruly black male,” according to court documents.

After struggling and kicking in the backseat of the squad car after being placed in detained, Chrz was allegedly kicked in the groin by the juvenile.

Shortly after, Chrz allegedly punched the handcuffed juvenile in the face with a closed fist, documents state.

Chrz claims that he punched the juvenile because he was going to be kicked again.

“The defendant said in this case a punch was the appropriate amount of force, which stopped the juvenile from kicking,” according to court documents.

The juvenile claimed he was sprayed three times with pepper spray and denied kicking or punching the deputy.

The investigation was handled by Rice County.