Clear

Court docs: Mower County deputy charged for allegedly punching handcuffed teen

“The defendant said in this case a punch was the appropriate amount of force, which stopped the juvenile from kicking,” according to court documents.

Posted: Aug 30, 2019 10:52 AM
Updated: Aug 30, 2019 10:57 AM

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - Mower County deputy Ryan Chrz is facing four misdemeanor charges after allegedly punching a teen during a January arrest.

Chrz is facing charges of misconduct as a public officer/employee and fifth-degree assault in connection to the alleged Jan. 16 incident.

Chrz responded to the Austin McDonald’s at 11:19 a.m. after a report of an “unruly black male,” according to court documents.

After struggling and kicking in the backseat of the squad car after being placed in detained, Chrz was allegedly kicked in the groin by the juvenile.

Shortly after, Chrz allegedly punched the handcuffed juvenile in the face with a closed fist, documents state.

Chrz claims that he punched the juvenile because he was going to be kicked again.

“The defendant said in this case a punch was the appropriate amount of force, which stopped the juvenile from kicking,” according to court documents.

The juvenile claimed he was sprayed three times with pepper spray and denied kicking or punching the deputy.

The investigation was handled by Rice County.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 67°
Tracking a chillier start and a little rain for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Bringing new worker to north Iowa

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Image

Cafe Steam 4th Location

Image

Chateau opens to the public

Image

Thursday prep football highlights

Image

Diamond Jo officially opens sportsbook

Image

Presidential Candidate Tom Steyer talks about big money in politics

Image

Testing out new bike lanes

Image

Last Thursdays Downtown

Image

New "blackout" plates are a hit in Iowa

Community Events