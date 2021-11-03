Court docs: Mason City woman facing felony drug charge after trying to throw away meth in jail

MASON CITY, Iowa - A woman wanted out of an eastern Iowa county is facing a felony drug charge after she allegedly tried to throw away a bag of meth while being booked into jail.

Danyelle Goss, 38, is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense.

Authorities said Goss was wanted out of Buchanan County and was being booked into jail when she attempted to discard a baggie containing meth under the pre-booking desk.